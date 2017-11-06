Being a R.A.: an insider’s scoop

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Residence life at Wright offers multiple opportunities to grow in leadership experience — this includes being a resident assistant, or “R.A.”, to halls of on campus-dormitories.

Holding this occupation can create an educational experience that goes way beyond being a helpful resume builder, as explained by Sarah Gann, senior psychology major and head resident assistant of Honors Hall.

“To be a R.A. is to be a resource for your residents, to be able to help everyone out and keep them safe while making sure everyone has the best time possible,” Gann said.

Gann sparked interested in becoming a R.A. significantly because the positive impact her R.A. had on her as a freshman. As a psychology major, she also knew it would be a good way to gain experience dealing with mediation between students and mental health.

R.A.’s receive many perks as a part of their position — such as free room and board, including a meal plan.

However, as Gann shared, “It is not a job you can do just for the money.”

Being a R.A. includes interacting with several people and being placed in many learning situations. Team-building skills are essential as R.A.s work together among their dorm to program events for residential students.

As Gann believes R.A.s must be hardworking, creative, compassionate, open-minded, a team-player and willing to never necessarily “clock-out” of the job.

“If you don’t like living here, how will you convince others to?,” Gann said.

According to Gann, she has improved since she started as an R.A., include her time management and adaptation to various work environments.

“If you are interested in working with others it is a fantastic way to give back to Wright State and to make campus feel like home for others,” Gann said.