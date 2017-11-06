Are elevators on campus safe?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s incredibly common to be afraid of elevators, but do we have reason to worry about the elevators on our own campus?

While any elevator anywhere can malfunction at random, every elevator on campus is tested and inspected by the State of Ohio Department of commerce every six months according to WSU Casualty Prevention Supervisor Cory Collins.

Collins said it is not often that the elevators on campus get stuck, and the amount of maintenance for each depends on the specific unit. “Depends on the unit of course, the ones that are the oldest need more attention than the newer ones. Also units that are used more often like the ones down at Nutter Center and Hamilton Hall tend to need more attention at times.”

The oldest elevators on the WSU campus live in the Dunbar library and Oelman Hall, Collins said, and the newest in the Neuroscience and Engineering Collaboration building, the recently built Student Success Center, and the new art gallery in the Creative Arts Center.

A recent article included an account of a student who was stuck in a Hamilton Hall elevator can be seen here.

Contact Collins at [email protected] or by calling 937-775-4560. For more information on the Physical Plant click here.