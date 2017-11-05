Raiders of Wright State: Felix Mueller

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hailing from a village called Waldneukirchan in Austria, Felix Mueller appeared to be a student who possessed the natural instinct to read practical scenarios and happened to be an astute student of science, per se, the reason why he ended up in Wright State University in the first place.

Mueller, 23, is a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.

Mueller’s ability to read situations and accurately see both sides of an argument had earned him a nice reputation; ever since he was a kid he had always wanted to do research work in the field of science and naturally as time went by Mueller identified his area of interests.

Mueller’s propensity for physics prompted him to major in mechanical engineering at the Technical University of Austria, and subsequently he enrolled himself in the semester abroad program at Wright State.

“I wanted to go far away from my home town to feel independent and to experience something new. The farthest I could get was Ohio,” said Mueller.

Since his arrival in the U.S., Mueller had observed a lot of things that have caught his attention.

“Universities in Austria give a lot more freedom, and I feel there is almost no pressure on the student to complete assignments because they expect the students to be pro-active. Therefore, the staff at the Technical University Graz offer more personal space for the students to work at their own paces,” Mueller said. “When you compare this aspect with the universities in America, it is safe to conclude that in Austria the system is more flexible, whereas they don’t cut you any slack in here.”

The most stimulating aspect of studying in Ohio was the cultural diversity that Wright State had had to offer, according to Mueller, because it gave him a broader perspective on a number of fronts.

“The people I met here so far are really cordial and helping-minded. This makes me a happy camper because even when I was back in Austria I had an awesome community. After moving to Ohio, I just feel more like home but with a different lot, so I guess it doesn’t matter where you are, home is something inside.”

Mueller is also mindful of a couple of things in the U.S. that he felt were quite unique to him when compared to Austria.

One aspect are the parking lots. Mueller’s of the opinion the parking lot in U.S. are bigger when compared to the ones back in Austria.

“It’s just that I haven’t seen such big parking spaces, the ones here is as big as my university. I find it really amusing.”