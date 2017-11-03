How cultivating good study habits will help you succeed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

When considering factors of academic success within the college environment, an efficient study life is an important aspect. How one studies can make or break their educational performance, so cultivating good study habits is key.

Each student has their own ways they choose to study in a way that works best for them. Sophomore Aaron Kaufman, computer engineering major, has found ways to “buckle down” in his studies.

His favorite place to study is located on campus in the third floor of the Dunbar Library due to its minimal distractions. Finding atmospheres with low distraction levels and minimum noise are often a part of many students’ successful study habits.

Kaufman shared his best method of studying is sitting down with the prime purpose to be academically productive, which is an attitude that can help many in their pursuit of effective academic productivity.

Often this has to include putting down the cell phone or waiting until later to meet up with friends, but such sacrifices can be highly worth it. Kaufman also takes advantage of the supplemental instruction offered at Wright State and visits his professors during office hours — two things students can benefit from here on campus to succeed in their schoolwork.

Like many other students, Kaufman believes his stress motivates him to get work done. He also agrees that studying in bed, although seemingly convenient, is not a good idea.

“Your body recognizes where you sleep, so if you only sleep in one area, once you get to that area it is easy to fall asleep, therefore I would not encourage people to.”

Instead, he encourages new students to use trial area and find ways to teach themselves material.