Raiders of Wright State: Kyra Bibb

Kyra Bibb, 18, is one of a few freshmen on the women’s soccer team this year.

She has been playing soccer since the age of three.

“My mom first got me involved in soccer, but my team at my old school made me want to go back. They are definitely friendships that I will always keep.”

Bibb was first scouted for the women’s soccer team during her junior year of high school, so she decided to attend Wright State as an athlete on a full ride scholarship.

Bibb plays the position of defense on the field, and notices many differences between playing soccer in high school and at the college level.

“In high school I liked how my soccer team had a bunch of nice down to earth girls that just wanted to have fun, and I really loved the team environment,” Bibb said. “Now in college being one of a few freshmen, the other girls were older, and it felt like we were invading on their turf. We didn’t really click until three weeks ago. It has all been an adjustment, and a learning experience as well.”

Soccer is more than just a team sport to Bibb — but a way to learn many life lessons, such as being a leader and knowing when to take direction.

“Nonetheless I still love soccer because it gives me a chance to have fun. It is my happiness and motivation, so I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”