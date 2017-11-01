Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

November is one of those months where it gets cold outside and we like to stay inside. So here is your roundup of what’s new to Netflix in November so you can stay inside and relax on those chill nights.

November 1

· Casper

· Chappie

· Charlotte’s Web

· Field of Dreams

· Men in Black

· The Pursuit of Happiness

· The Whole Nine Yards

November 3

· Alias Grace

· Eventual Salvation

· The Big Family Cooking Showdown (Season 1)

November 5

· The Homesman

· The Veil

November 7

· Killing Ground

· The Journey is the Destination

November 10

· Blazing Transfer Students (Season 1)

· Lady Dynamite (Season 2)

· Mea Culpa

· The Killer

November 17

· Longmire: The Final Season

· Marvel’s The Punisher

· Mudbound

· Santa Claws

November 21

· Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers

· Saving Capitalism

November 22

· Godless

· The Boss Baby

November 24

· Bushwick

· Cuba and the Cameraman

· Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA (Season 1)

November 28

· Glitch (Season 2)

· The Queen of Spain

November 30

· The Details

· Winning

These aren’t all the shows and movies coming to Netflix in November but here are some that are sure to keep you entertained next month.