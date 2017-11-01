Wright State University

The Guardian

Netflix in November

Kelsey Powell, Contributing Writer
November 1, 2017
Filed under Top Stories, Wright Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






November is one of those months where it gets cold outside and we like to stay inside. So here is your roundup of what’s new to Netflix in November so you can stay inside and relax on those chill nights.

November 1

· Casper

· Chappie

· Charlotte’s Web

· Field of Dreams

· Men in Black

· The Pursuit of Happiness

· The Whole Nine Yards

November 3

· Alias Grace

· Eventual Salvation

· The Big Family Cooking Showdown (Season 1)

November 5

· The Homesman

· The Veil

November 7

· Killing Ground

· The Journey is the Destination

November 10

· Blazing Transfer Students (Season 1)

· Lady Dynamite (Season 2)

· Mea Culpa

· The Killer

November 17

· Longmire: The Final Season

· Marvel’s The Punisher

· Mudbound

· Santa Claws

November 21

· Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers

· Saving Capitalism

November 22

· Godless

· The Boss Baby

November 24

· Bushwick

· Cuba and the Cameraman

· Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA (Season 1)

November 28

· Glitch (Season 2)

· The Queen of Spain

November 30

· The Details

· Winning

 

 

 

These aren’t all the shows and movies coming to Netflix in November but here are some that are sure to keep you entertained next month.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Netflix in November

    News

    Wright State begins discussions about merging schools

  • Netflix in November

    Sports

    Mark Alstork gets ready for first season at Illinois

  • Netflix in November

    Wright Life

    Rare piebald deer makes its home at WSU

  • Netflix in November

    Wright Life

    WSU student Philip Stock performs original one-man show “Continue Approach”

  • Netflix in November

    Sports

    Bob Grant under fire for handling of swim team

  • Netflix in November

    News

    Chartwells slashes employee hours in wake of decreased sales

  • Netflix in November

    News

    Sexual abuse awareness campaign launches

  • Netflix in November

    Wright Life

    Wright State hosts Scare Fair

  • Netflix in November

    Blog

    Meeting Maggie Stiefvater

  • Netflix in November

    Arts & Entertainment

    Movies to enjoy the Halloween season

Menu
Wright State University
Netflix in November