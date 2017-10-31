Wright State University

The Guardian

Rare piebald deer makes its home at WSU

Photo credit: Thomas Rooney

Photo credit: Thomas Rooney

Brian Patch, News Writer
October 31, 2017
Filed under Top Stories, Wright Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






WSU is home to a population of white tail deer, including a deer with a piebald pattern on it.

The piebald pattern on an animal is caused by a genetic defect, and it causes the animal to have white patches all over its body.

Thomas Rooney, ecologist and a professor at WSU who has studied deer for over 20 years, said that the piebald-patterned deer it truly is a sight to see.

“A deer with the piebald pattern is actually rarer than a deer being albino,” he said. “I’ve seen multiple albino deer in my life, but in my twenty years of studying deer, the only piebald deer I’ve ever seen is here at Wright State.”

According to Rooney, the deer has been on campus for a few years, and even suggested the possibility of having more than one.

“We have had a piebald deer on campus for about three years now,” he said. “I’m not sure if it’s the same deer or a different one, but it is possible that we have more than one piebald deer on campus. Once that piebald gene is in the population, it can stay in the population with the right parents.”

Zach Thacker, a WSU student, stumbled upon the abnormal looking deer on the trails near the Rockafield cemetery, and he didn’t know what to think of it.

“I don’t know much about deer, so I thought it was albino or something,” he said. “It wasn’t until I got home and researched it a little more that I realized what I saw. It was pretty cool to see.”

Seeing this animal is something that some people never get to do in their lifetime, and the unique deer has become a must see in the Dayton area.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Rare piebald deer makes its home at WSU

    Sports

    Mark Alstork gets ready for first season at Illinois

  • Rare piebald deer makes its home at WSU

    Wright Life

    WSU student Philip Stock performs original one-man show “Continue Approach”

  • Sports

    Bob Grant under fire for handling of swim team

  • Rare piebald deer makes its home at WSU

    News

    Chartwells slashes employee hours in wake of decreased sales

  • Rare piebald deer makes its home at WSU

    News

    Sexual abuse awareness campaign launches

  • Rare piebald deer makes its home at WSU

    Wright Life

    Wright State hosts Scare Fair

  • Rare piebald deer makes its home at WSU

    Blog

    Meeting Maggie Stiefvater

  • Rare piebald deer makes its home at WSU

    Arts & Entertainment

    Movies to enjoy the Halloween season

  • Sports

    WSU football team dominates Pittsburgh 33-6

  • Sports

    Volleyball falls to NKU

Menu
Wright State University
Rare piebald deer makes its home at WSU