Raiders of Wright State: Katie Howard

As a second-generation raider, 21-year-old sports science major, Katie Howard said that Wright State was always on her radar — but it was the leadership opportunities that kept her here.

As the president of the Wright State chapter of Habitat for Humanity, Howard knows these opportunities well, for she and the entire Habitat for Humanity chapter help make new opportunities for families a reality every single day.

“As a chapter, our goal is to provide students with the means to participate in community outreach, while building volunteerism as a way of life through our passion for what we do as an organization and who we are able to help,” she said.

Howard joined Habitat for Humanity her freshman year, and although she said it has been an amazing experience so far, she admitted that it has not always been easy.

“When I first took on the role as President I was the vice president, the secretary, and the treasurer all rolled into one, so initially it was very overwhelming,” she said.

“To say I was nervous was an understatement. At the time I was not looking for a large leadership role, but it found me, and I am sure glad it did because it has shaped me into the leader I am today,” Howard said. “With my role I am able to encourage other students to challenge their abilities through philanthropy and volunteerism.”

Nonetheless, Howard said that she has seen a complete turn around in the chapter from a small organization to one with over 30 members — a change that she attributed to the help she has gotten from her dedicated and passionate officers, and all of the volunteers that make it possible.

“My proudest moment was when last year, as a chapter, Habitat for Humanity was gifted the Community Service Award,” she revealed.

The organization has helped two families this year, and that number is only expected to grow.

As the president and an active volunteer in the organization, Howard said the experience has been magical.

“To be able to help with something that is bigger than yourself and then to be able to drive past the house a year or so later and reflect on your work is unreal,” she said. “I would never change the mission of our group and the passion of our officers and volunteers. It is a magical thing to be able to work together to reach one common goal and to be able to make a huge impact in the lives of others.”