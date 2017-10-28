Wright State hosts Scare Fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Friday, October 27, Wright State’s University Activities Board (UAB) hosted an event called “Scare Fair.”

“Scare Fair is a Halloween-themed event that gives students an opportunity to have fun on campus around the holiday,” said Trent Fuller, director of campus events at UAB. “It is a great way to spend time in between classes and meet other students.”

Students are encouraged to attend because it’s a good way to meet new people and get to know student organizations more. This will give students the chance to get involved on campus and gain more spirit for Wright State.

The event is intended to create a welcome environment and a sense of home for commuter students, since Wright State is a largely commuter school, according to Fuller.

Attendees had the chance to participate in various Halloween-themed games; by playing games they could earn tickets which they could use to enter a raffle to win prizes. They were also given the chance to carve pumpkins.

Snacks and drinks, provided by the sponsoring organizations, were available to anyone who attended.