Raiders of Wright State: Skyler Foster

She dances to the beat of her own drum — or in this case, trumpet.

Freshman criminal justice major Skyler Foster, 18, has been playing the trumpet for eight years now, and is a member of the pep band.

She decided to join pep band because she loved band in high school, and wanted to continue doing what she loved throughout college.

Foster has band rehearsals once a week for half an hour, so outside of class she tries to rehearse at least two other times during the week. She is a member of symphonic band, attends Zumba twice a week, and is also a member of Love Your Melon — which helps to make hats for children battling cancer in America.

The process of joining pep band has changed since the budget cuts.

“It used to be whoever signed up, but after the budget cuts there were auditions held, and only thirty people could make it and be paid as members,” Foster said. “They only took eight trumpets, and I made it as the only girl in the trumpet section, so I was really pumped.”

The pep band has recently played at the Air Force Marathon, and will play at the Dayton mall for a fundraiser in the near future.

Foster really enjoys playing the trumpet, and cherishes any moment she gets to play whether it be in band, or around her friends and family.