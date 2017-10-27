Benefits of the Residential Community Association

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Are you a residential Raider who wants to enjoy their experience living here and make the most of on-campus involvement?

According to the organization’s President Clark Harrison, the Residential Community Association (RCA) “serves as the voice of the residents here at Wright State. We advocate for the Residents needs on University Committees from Student Government to Dining Services. We strive to make Wright State a great place to live and learn. We also put on a ton of events throughout the year on weekends for residents so there’s always something to do at Wright State.”

Consisting of all Wright State residents and community councils made of elected resident students, this organization has much to offer any student who wants to make a difference in their residential community.

With an objective of improving the lives of residents, RCA also participates in policy reform. Holding General Assembly meetings every week with their community councils, RCA provides a platform for residential students to share suggestions or concerns regarding campus life. When such issues are presented, they discuss the situation and work together to develop a solution that may be voted on and further implemented.

Taking part in this not only lets the students have a say, but offers valuable leadership skills and experiences.

As a part of the Office of Student Activities and located in 029C Student Union , RCA also hosts entertainment through various events on campus free to residents.

For example, Nightmare on Springwood Lane is approaching on Tuesday, October 24 from 7 — 10 p.m.in the Woods. Students can walk down a haunted trail if they donate two canned items for the Dayton Friendship Food Pantry.

Harrison recommends involvement to any who want to meet new people and step out of their comfort zone in an impactful way.

“Your college experience is what you make it, and RCA helps you get out and involved in the community where you will be spending the next four years,” Harrison said.