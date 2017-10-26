Is Wright State haunted?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Whether you believe in ghosts or not — scary things happen on campus. It is rumored that Wright Patterson Air Force Base have a couple of haunted buildings and planes. The base is built around the “haunted” Arnold House. A team of ghost hunters even investigated and confirmed multiple entities were discovered.

Many deaths have occurred on the WSU campus, according to past news sources. The names are left out, in respect of the families. One of these deaths happened in the Woods campus housing. It is rumored to have been a medical emergency, but students say you can still hear video games coming from the empty room.

Another student committed suicide in campus housing, and an employee died at the Starbucks on campus. Currently, there are no rumors of a “haunted Starbucks.”

In the Hamilton Hall dorms, unexplained things happen regularly. It could all be put off as electrical issues or explained in some other un-ghostly way, but it is one of the oldest buildings on campus. Elevators will randomly go when no one is in them, lights that were certainly off are suddenly discovered back on.

When theater studies major Lawrence Matthews was just a freshman living in Hamilton Hall, he was trapped in an elevator for over an hour. The terrifying event that would haunt anyone with a fear of tight spaces forever — happened when someone crashed into a transformer, causing the power to go out.

“It was about an hour and a half wait and I kept thinking about going through the top of the elevator to find a way out,” Matthews shared.

Matthews said everyone in the Hamilton Hall lobby could hear him yelling about how hot it was getting in the elevator, when finally the power came back on, and the elevator went back to normal.

Matthews escaped unharmed.