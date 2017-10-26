Car assistance on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State’s parking and transportation services offer a motorist assistance help line for students and faculty on the Dayton campus in need of a battery jump, air for tires or a gallon of gas, according to their website. A campus shuttle is also available to transport students to certain locations.

Ileene Archer in Parking and Transportation Services confirmed these motorist assistance services are free, and the information for parking and transportation and motorist assistance are on the back of parking permits. There is no limit to how many times students can call for help.

The campus police can also help you if you get locked out of your car. Mass communications senior Angel Lane called the campus police earlier this semester when she locked herself out of her car on campus.

“It wasn’t likely that I could get the spare [key] any time soon — if even that same day” because of the distance between campus and her mother’s home. Following the recommendation of her mom, Lane then called motorist assistance on campus.

An officer arrived at her location within 10 minutes and was able to get into her car in about five minutes with tools.

“I was terrified and embarrassed, but the officer was such a cool guy,” Lane said.

“I’m very thankful that this service is offered on campus and that the officer was so understanding and nice.”

The number for motorist assistance is 937-775-5678, and the campus police department number for a battery jump is 937-775-2111.