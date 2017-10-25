Viral comedian Action Jaxon now enrolled at Wright State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Jaxon Trammell, better known as Action Jaxon, is a comedian with over 600,000 followers on Facebook, and over 70,000 subscribers on youtube.

The popular social media star chose to further his education at Wright State University starting this year.

Born and raised in Dayton, OH, Trammell went to Thurgood Marshall High School.

Trammell got his start on social media by posting a “roast” video of a popular comedian/actor named DC Young Fly. The video went viral, even causing DC himself to share the video among his followers. From there, Trammell continued to make roast videos on various people and things, and as his popularity grew he began booking gigs at various comedy clubs across the country.

Trammell also got to do a tour with some of the cast members from a MTV series called “Wild’N Out”, which was created by comedian Nick Cannon, and has featured comedians such as Kevin Hart and Brandon T. Jackson over the years.

Trammell went on tour with fellow comedians Matt Rife, Emmanuel Hudson and Darren Brand at the Atlanta Comedy Theatre.

Trammell said that even though he is a comedian, he was never a class clown type of person growing up, mostly being reserved and quiet.

“I’ve always been really quiet, even antisocial at times,” he said. “But I was always told by my family and good friends that I was funny and that I can be goofy at times too. Social media has been a great platform for me to make people laugh, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Even with being an up and coming comedian, Trammell still wanted to further his education. Wright State became the ideal place for him because of its proximity to his home and the diversity WSU has to offer.

“I chose WSU because it’s really close to home,” he said. “It’s also a really diverse school and I love being around a diverse group of people. They also have a great nursing program which is what I’m interested in. Those things made WSU an easy choice for me.”

Trammell says that going to school full-time while also being a comedian can be challenging at times.

“When I get booked to travel and go out to different cities, sometimes I have to decide if I want to let that interfere with my class or study time. I like putting my education first as much as I can, but sometimes it can be difficult.”

Despite the challenges, Action Jaxon is living his dream. He does what he has a passion for while also continuing his education in a field that interests him.

“I just want to keep working on my craft. Just continue to be me and not change up for anything, both as a comedian and a student,” he said.