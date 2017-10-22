Annual MultiCultural Halloween Celebration a success

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The annual Multicultural Halloween Celebration, hosted by May Nguyen and Mia Honaker of the Asian and Native American Center, offered a unique Halloween experience to the Raider community.

Live entertainment from around the world, ethnic foods, cultural quizzes with prizes, balloon art, caricature artists and face painting were available at the event.

Senior mechanical engineering major Brian Tran has attended and volunteered for the last four years, and plans to continue before he graduates. Tran has been an active member of the Asian Student Association, and served as the organization president in the past.

“It’s nice to give back to other people [who] have helped me get as far as I’ve gotten,” Tran said of his continued involvement in the event.

Other organizations volunteered and contributed to the event, including the Rainbow Alliance, Student Government, the University Activities Board and the Women’s Center. Volunteers decorated, emceed, took pictures, handed out tickets and managed the performances.

Students who brought their student ID were served free food, such as mashed potatoes and gravy, chicken legs, rice, vegetable lo mein noodles and General Tsao’s chicken.

The schedule of the night included a cultural quiz, Irish dance, children costume contest, indigenous flute performance, adult costume contest, African poetry, martial arts demonstration, costume contest winners announced and another cultural quiz.