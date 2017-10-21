Raiders of Wright State: Lacey Loges

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

You may have seen her dancing during half time at the homecoming soccer games, or busting a move at the men’s and women’s basketball games.

Lacey Loges has been dancing for seven years, and is the President of the Competitive Dance Team her third consecutive year. As a junior majoring in fine arts and graphic design, Loges schedule can get pretty hectic. She manages to have three jobs, go to dance practice twice a week and deal with the stresses of everyday classes.

“So my schedule is fairly hectic but I keep it together with time management, and a lot of highlighters. You have to do what you need to do to be successful, and do what you have to do in order to be successful,” Loges said.

Outside of campus, Loges is a high school color guard coach for Arcanum High School, and teaches dance classes in Tipp City at the Downtown Dance Loft.

Loges is passionate about dancing, and the challenges that it brings her. She first became interested in dancing after seeing the Wright State Dance team perform during half time at her high school basketball game in Tipp City, and has loved it ever since.

“Dance is my passion, and it was a huge factor in deciding whether I wanted to attend Wright State,” Loges said. “I love my teammates. We may have a few fights, and our differences, but that doesn’t change anything we are still family. I consider all the girls my sisters and even the one boy we had on the team a brother. They are definitely the reason I keep coming back.”