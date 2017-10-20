Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

WSU has its own version of Netflix in which students can watch movies. Targeted mostly for residential students, you must be connected to Wright State WiFi in order to access what is called the Res Life Cinema.

Students living in residential dorms or apartments can always access these movies in their rooms while connected to WiFi, making movie nights much more accessible.

Brought to campus in fall of 2015, Res Life Cinema works in the same way Netflix, according to advisor of the residential community association, Lisa Eizenga.

“It was paid for using the Residential Activity Fee that residents pay as a part of what they pay to live on campus and the movies are chosen by the residents as well. Every month Community Councils will take a poll during their open meetings on which movies we should add,” Eizenga said. “While the students vote on what they want their money to go towards, I work to make sure it’s all done correctly.”

There’s no need to worry about seeing everything and having nothing new to watch, Eizenga said. “We add 10-20 movies every month. There is also an option to add TV series!”

Wright State University Television (WSU TV) is also an educational channel that broadcasts public service announcements, WSU sporting events, and big events such as graduation to the University and surrounding community.

