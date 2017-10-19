“The Mountain Between Us” review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The new thriller/drama film “The Mountain Between Us” is the new suspenseful, survival movie that ended up a little lackluster.

Alex Martin (Kate Winslet) a photojournalist, is looking of a way to get out of an airport after her flight was cancelled to make it to her wedding on time.

She makes plans with a pilot to use his private prop plane and invites a surgeon who is struggling to get to a surgery he has, on time.

Fast forward, they make it on the plane and when the pilot suffers a heart attack and the plane ends up crashing in the middle of, you guessed it, the snow-covered mountains.

Alex and Ben Bass (Idris Elba) and an unnamed dog end up fighting for their life. They both encountered injuries like broken ribs and a large, deep cut in the leg.

A mountain lion comes into the mix that they end up eating, and when they decide to leave the plane they spend their nights in the cold snowy weather and in caves when possible.

They have been lost for weeks. At this point and after being through so much together and helping each other through it all, Alex and Ben fall in love in an abandoned cabin.

So, after a few love scenes and a closer look into Ben’s back story, they leave the cabin in search of people or anything that will help them get home. When you think they may have given up, they find a lumber yard and people who will help.

When they get home, they try to return to their normal lives, but realize it’s not the same without each other and decide to be together.

This movie was not the worst movie I have seen, but there were errors and unrealistic parts.

They looked well fed without there being much food, they had tons of blankets and coverage, they stayed clean the whole time and many other things throughout the movie were just unbelievable.

Then the end lasted entirely too long; we followed them to the hospital, to their homes and took a look into their lives. Alex and Ben finally decide to meet and become an actual and official couple. Trust me the ending lasts forever it feels like, especially when it was predictable.

So, save money and wait for the DVD, it will distract you for a few hours and give you a decent movie night. Consider another movie in the theater.