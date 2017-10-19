Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With college comes several adjustments in one’s everyday life. Schedules, patterns, and priorities change as courses are picked up when semesters begin. Therefore, other priorities such as eating healthy or exercising are often thrown to the back-burner. However, there are several simple ways students can make choices to maintain a healthy lifestyle on campus while going through college life.

Living in dorms comes with many perks, one being full-time access to fitness centers. The Honors Hall fitness center located by Raider Mart grants 24/7 access to residential students.

Complete with ellipticals, treadmills, bicycles, weights and other various exercise services, it is a nice place to go for regular workouts or physical conditioning. Recreation rooms located in many of the housing complexes offer ping pong tables, pool tables, and other games to have active fun with friends.

Located in The Woods’ quarters is a basketball court available to strike up fun matches or pickup games. On campus, the Student Union is a great place to go for a workout in the basement’s fitness center or even attend classes like Zumba in the studios. Taking advantage of simple opportunities like these make physical activity convenient and keep fitness a priority.

Outside of exercise is eating, which can be a pesky part of college life. Many college students may wish to eat healthy, but with limited budgets feel they cannot afford maintaining balanced diets.

However, many of the vendors on campus within The Hangar and Union Market offer good variety of healthier dining options such as salads, smoothies, protein supplements, and even sushi from Sushi Do. These can be purchased with meal plans and dining dollars as well.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle on campus is possible, and choosing to participate in such activities or invest in healthier eating options can help.