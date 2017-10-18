Local McDonald’s offered Szechuan sauce – Rick and Morty fans upset

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Rick and Morty fans rejoiced when McDonald’s announced the return of Szechuan dipping sauce for their new buttermilk crispy tenders. On Saturday, Oct. 7, select restaurants across the U.S. gave away packets of the dipping sauce, and one of these restaurants was near Wright State.

Customers who purchased at least a four-piece buttermilk crispy tenders had “a chance to receive either a Szechuan Sauce packet or a poster depicting the spirit of their favorite McDonald’s dipping sauce,” Phil Saken, communications and brand reputation manager of Ohio region McDonald’s said in a release.

The packets were very limited, and many fans were upset to find out so few of them received a packet.

Rick and Morty fan Cory Miles, 22, has been watching the show since the beginning. “I like the relationship between Rick & Morty and how the show seems to have no boundaries in terms of dialogue and content,” Miles said.

Miles decided to show up to the Fairborn location in hopes of getting his own Szechuan sauce. “Since I’m a huge fan of the show, I showed up to the event just to get the poster and taste the sauce. I was there before the event started, and was disappointed when I realized they only had like 20 packets and 10 posters,” Miles said.

McDonald’s, quick to notice the upset fans causing a storm on Twitter and other social media, released a statement on their own social media.

“Szechuan sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to certain restaurants, we’re bringing back more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s.”

Miles said he will return to McDonald’s when the sauce makes a comeback this winter to finally get his taste of Szechuan.