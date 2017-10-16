National Coming Out Day(s) events scheduled on campus throughout the month

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

WSU National Coming Out Day(s) started Monday, Oct. 9 and will continue until Thursday, Oct. 26 with various activities on campus. LGBTQA+ students can join other students and allies to have a good time in a safe space during each event.

“It is an important time of year for many LGBTQA+ students as they may come out more publicly because of the support they receive on campus,” Petey Peterson, director of LGBTQA+ affairs said. “We never stop coming out–we have to pick and choose every day where and when it is safe to come out to a new person, job, friend etc.”

Although the events already stated earlier this month, there are still some events you can catch.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, WSU’s Rainbow Alliance will hold a meeting to discuss “Community vs. Conformity” pertaining to the LGBTQA+ community. The meeting will be from 7:30 – 9 p.m. in SU 008.

Black Woman Striving Forward and the Office of LGBTQA are sponsoring in collaboration a film showing of “MAJOR!” on Thursday, Oct 26 from 5 – 8 p.m. in Health Sciences room 116.

The summary from the LGBTQA+ webpage states, “MAJOR! chronicles the life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a 75 year old Black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years.

In 2016, “MAJOR!” was shown at over 60 film festivals around the world and garnered 20 awards for best documentary. Miss Major’s story offers us a roadmap for liberation, and we’re excited to announce the film is now available for educational licensing, as well as free of charge through our MAJOR! to the People campaign for community-based organizations working for social justice.”

The trailer can be seen here.

For a detailed list of Coming Out Day(s) events, click here.