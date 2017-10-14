Raiders of Wright State: Noah Carpenter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Have you heard the sound of the carillon bells while walking around campus? That is courtesy of Noah Carpenter, as he usually does it every half-hour. Carpenter,who is majoring in organ performance and music education, plays the pipe organ and the carillon bells here on campus at chapel, and also plays the carillon bells at Carillon Historical Park. Carpenter has been playing the pipe organ for six years, and is dedicated to his practice.

Even while juggling seven classes this semester, and getting back to his dorm around nine o’clock every night, Carpenter still finds time to do the activities that he enjoys most. He is involved in stage crew, builds pipe organs for Hunt-Krewson, and helps with Kapella which is an acapella high school choir group. Carpenter also enjoys arranging music, and helping others pursue their passion for music.

When asked why he decided to play the pipe organ here at Wright State, Carpenter said ,“I fell in love with the school, and the people here. Coming to the university and meeting everyone made me feel at home, and like this was the place to be.”

Carpenter was first introduced to music at a young age by his grandmother, and fell in love with it.

“Even though my week is pretty full, I still love my major. It’s the life of a musician. Music is something you can’t do unless you have the love and passion for it. It is a kind of dedication.”