Katelynn Alcorn uses Boonshoft School of Medicine to reach her goals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Katelynn Alcorn, 23, is the first traditional college student in her family. The oldest of two sisters, Alcorn grew up in the Dayton area for most of her life and graduated salutatorian of her high school before attending Wright State. Alcorn was able to graduate with her undergraduate degree entirely debt-free, thanks to scholarships from Wright State.

Alcorn likes Wright State because it is different from a lot of universities. “They take people who have potential and give people opportunities that they normally wouldn’t have,” Alcorn said.

Boonshoft is more community-based, Alcorn said, which is one reason why she chose to attend the school of medicine.

A second-year med student, Alcorn is currently pursuing a dual degree, which is in medicine and includes a master’s degree in public health. Medical school is usually four years, Alcorn explained, with the first two as academic years followed by two years of clinicals. She plans to complete her two academic years, work on her year for her master’s degree, and complete her last two clinical years with the class below her.

Alcorn completed her undergrad in environmental science at Wright State, and will have attended WSU as a student for almost a decade when she graduates from the Boonshoft School of Medicine. After that, she must apply for a residency, which usually lasts for two years.

Alcorn says she always enjoyed science and math and knew she wanted to be a physician. Eventually, she wants to get involved in policy about the environment, such as climate change, with the CDC (Center for Disease Control), and specialize in emergency or internal medicine. Since the healthcare system in Dayton is pretty large, Alcorn might stay in the area after graduation.