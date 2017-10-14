“Gerald’s Game” movie review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Gerald’s Game” is the new psychological thriller on Netflix that really delivers the creeps.

“Gerald’s Game” is based on a suspense novel written by Stephen King in 1992, and the synopsis tells why it is super creepy.

“Gerald and Jessie Burlingame have gone to their summer home on a warm weekday in October for a romantic interlude. After being handcuffed to her bedposts, Jessie tires of her husband’s games, but when Gerald refuses to stop she lashes out at him with deadly consequences. Still handcuffed, she is trapped and alone. Painful memories from her childhood bedevil her. Her only company is a hungry stray dog and the sundry voices that populate her mind. As night comes, she is unsure whether it is her imagination or if she has another companion: someone watching her from the corner of her dark bedroom,” according to StephenKing.com.

This thriller opens with Gerald and Jessie packing up to go to their lake house. While driving there, Gerald tells her things will get better for them, when they suddenly come upon a stray dog.

We follow them to their lake house so they can get away for a while and spice things up in their relationship.

They decide that sexual games are the best for this, and Gerald thinks of an unexpected way to this: bondage.

Gerald handcuffs Jessie to the bed, after about 15 minutes of role playing and fighting, Gerald dies of a heart attack.

Jessie is left to her own devices, with no key, cell phone or food to keep her going, and no one around to yell for. She is completely and utterly alone.

Her mind starts running wild, suddenly figments of Gerald and herself appear almost like the devil and angel. Gerald, the devil telling her she can’t get out, and herself telling her to focus and she will get out alive.

When we get her background information into her childhood we can see why she goes a little crazy. But there’s another reason she goes crazy: the moonlight man.

The moonlight man comes to her one night. She believes he isn’t real, and that he is supposed to be death coming for her, but he is real and decided to spare her.

What happens next is very hard to watch, and is not for the faint of heart. She finally comes across an idea to get out of the cuffs, which means cutting her hand a wrist with glass and physically degloving her hand. Yes, you will see blood, nerves, bones and skin. It’s possible you might gag a little like I did when I watched. Fair warning.

All-in-all this movie was great, it takes a situation that we don’t see as scary or frightening and turns that on its head.

I highly recommend this movie, but you might want to watch it with someone so you can hide your face and possibly hold on to them, tightly.