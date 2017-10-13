Tackling healthy eating your freshman year of college

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Some people are open to eating healthy, others grovel at the idea of vegetables on their plates. Everyone has heard it from either their doctors, teachers, parents and even Sesame Street; incorporating fruits, vegetables, and healthy nutrients in a person’s daily diet is extremely important.

Here on campus, there are places in either The Hangar or Union Market that makes this incorporation possible. Looking for a way to use those meal swipes and dining dollars wisely is a tedious task, especially when looking for healthier options.

Freshman english education major, Samantha Baxter, said her favorite place to eat when looking for healthier options is at Create, located in the Union Market. When asked if having a healthier diet in college is important, “Yes. Skipping meals causes you to lose focus, and eating more sustainably fills you up” said Baxter.

Another freshman, marketing major Andy Bordner, ensures he incorporates healthy eating in his daily diet, his favorite place is Fresh Melt, located in The Hangar. While taking advantage of the healthy options on campus, and going to the gym four to five times a week, Bordner believes both mental and physical health are products of a healthy diet. “Self-esteem makes you feel better about yourself and gives you peace of mind,” Bordner said.

Surprisingly, both Baxter and Bordner agree since they have been at WSU, their eating habits have shifted. “I never had trouble with gluten, now it causes stomach pain,” Baxter said. She thinks this new level of stress has caused an intolerance, which has now prompted her to have a more healthier diet.

While Baxter’s has shifted to a more healthier side, Bordner thinks his has slightly shifted downward. “With meal plans, options are limited and campus events have free food that is unhealthy.”

Both Baxter’s and Bordner’s testimonies shed light on the importance of putting eating habits on the top of the priority list. New environments and higher stress levels causes students to miss meals, eat poorly and over eat at times. The foods that are consumed have an effect on academics, sleeping schedules and social life. Eating habits are one of the many challenges college students have to overcome.