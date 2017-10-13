President’s and Faculty Awards for Excellence different than previous years

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2017 President’s Awards for Excellence and Faculty Awards for Excellence last month occurred differently from past years.

“Historically, both the faculty and staff awards have taken place in separate ceremonies with short, individual videos highlighting the winners and their contributions to our community,” said Eric Corbitt, Director of Student Union, Campus Recreation and Student Activities. “This year, to save money, we consolidated to one ceremony and eliminated the video.”

“Since 1986, the President’s Awards for Excellence have recognized the vital role that Wright State University classified and unclassified staff has in promoting and maintaining excellence in all areas of the university,” Thomas A. Sudkamp, Provost, said in an announcement.

Individual winners received a certificate and $750 cash award. Unit winners received certificates. Winners were nominated by colleagues.

“We will honor select faculty members as well for their excellent work in the areas of teaching, research, community engagement, professional service, and early career achievement,” President Cheryl Schrader said in a From the President’s Desk statement.

This year, “the recipients were just announced and accepted their certificate with no real acknowledgement of why they were nominated,” Corbitt said.

Recently retired WSU photographer, Will Jones, received an award for excellence in human relations. If you see a picture of a Wright State event, odds are very likely the photo was taken by Jones himself. He worked for the university for 14 years, and will continue to do individual freelance work. Kelly Burcham, Administrative Support Coordinator for the Chemistry Department, was also a recipient of excellence in human relations.

According to the Student Affairs webpage, Lisa Burke recently moved to the office of the Vice President “to assist with divisional business and financial operations after succeeding as the Accounting Clerk for Student Union and Campus Recreation since September 21, 2005.” While serving as accounting clerk, she managed the budgets for at least half a dozen student organizations. Burke received the President’s Award for Excellence in Leadership. Tim Littell, executive director and associate dean of student success, also received the President’s Award for Excellence in Leadership.

Individual winners included Drs. Mark Rich, Valerie Stoker, Jennifer E. Subban, Pola Gupta, Derek Doran, Noah L. Schroeder, Labib Rouhana, Joe Tritschler, Eric N. Rowley, and Nikki Rogers.