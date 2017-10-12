“You Can’t Take It With You” run finishes at Creative Arts Center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

George Kaufman’s 1936 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy, “You Can’t Take It With You,” opened at Wright State’s Creative Arts Center (CAC) Sept. 28 and finished on Oct. 8.

“You Can’t Take It With You” is a family play about the Sycamore family, who aren’t your typical 1930’s family. Penelope Sycamore, played by senior acting major Danni Hepp, is a playwright whose husband makes firecrackers. Mrs. Sycamore’s grown children live in the family home with them, including her daughter Essie’s husband. Alice Sycamore, played by junior, Katie Sinicki, is the youngest sister who is ashamed of her family and worries what her fiancé and his family will think of them.

Cast members began individually practicing the play over the summer, and group rehearsals started when classes began. Hepp read about the show prior to auditioning so she knew what character she wanted to audition for, which was the part she got. Hepp said Penelope’s character appealed to her because she also loves writing.

Last fall, Hepp was in the ensemble of “Restoration!”, which is a compilation of sorts of Shakespeare plays, and was in Macbeth the following spring. She admitted “You Can’t Take It With You” is her favorite show that she has been in so far.

Hepp attended high school in Columbus, and ultimately decided to attend school at Wright State, which was highly recommended to her. Hepp said she feels more at home at Wright State. After spring graduation, Hepp hopes to live in L.A., acting in movies and TV shows.

Sinicki, Hepp’s roommate, performed in the show alongside her as her daughter. An Indiana native, Sinicki chose to attend Wright State because of its reputable theatre program. Sinicki previously played Cordelia in last spring’s “Restoration!” and understudied as Karen in “The Children’s Hour”.

Sinicki said she admires and relates to her character, Alice, because of her love for her family. Sinicki has upcoming projects in the Jubilee Directing Lab (D Lab), one of which is directing “Romeo and Juliet”, her favorite Shakespeare play. As a huge fan of Shakespeare, Sinicki wants to eventually join a Shakespeare company after she graduates.