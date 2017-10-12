Org of the month: Colleges Against Cancer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State has over 200 organizations registered on OrgSync that students can join, with ten different categories, including: academics, cultural, media, recreational, religious, residential, social Greek and special interest organizations.

The student organization Colleges Against Cancer (CAC) has chapters across the country to raise awareness and plan the annual event Relay for Life. People “come together to raise money for cancer research through the American Cancer Society” at Relay for Life, according to WSU’s CAC President Jessie Wynk. Wynk is a junior social work major, and has been president of the organization for the past two years, and joined as a freshman.

“A lot of people come out to honor those who have lost the fight against cancer and…come out to support those still in the fight or in remission,” Wynk said about Relay for Life. Meetings are on the second and fourth Thursday of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the Emerald Room of the Student Union. CAC currently has about 11 active members, but they are always looking for more members, according to Wynk. Meetings are open to everyone.

CAC is currently planning fundraising events, Wynk said. Pumpkin painting towards the beginning of November. In the spring, Relay for Life is scheduled for Friday, March 23 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Their goal is to raise $20,000 this year for the American Cancer Society. Interested donors can donate to CAC’s Relay for Life page at the link below.

For more information, visit WSU’s Colleges Against Cancer’s OrgSync page or the Relay for Life at Wright State website.