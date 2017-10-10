Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Friendship Food Pantry held its fifth annual Rowdy 5000 this year from Sept. 29 – Oct. 6 with the goal of raising 5,000 items. In previous years, the goal was 500 items, according to Friendship Food Pantry coordinator Morgan Freeman.

“This year we donated items that were donated from Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 to the Latino Affairs office because they had a food drive for Hurricane victims and we wanted to help students that way as well. The rest of the donations made will be for the pantry,” Freeman said.

Although the Rowdy 5000 is over, the Friendship Food Pantry is always in need of donations.

The most needed items this year include “Breakfast items—cereal, oatmeal, pop-tarts, breakfast bars, etc, Canned fruit (all kinds), Jelly, Canned meat (tuna, chicken, sausage, etc.), Canned vegetables—carrots, sliced potatoes, peas, corn, spinach (we have excess green beans at the moment), Canned Spaghettios/pastas and Canned soups,” according to an email sent out by the pantry. They are also looking for hygiene items such as shampoo, toothpaste, etc.

Items were collected in bins spread around campus – bins can still be found outside the pantry in Allyn hall for donations year-round.

The pantry was not yet sure of whether or not they would meet the 5,000 mark because homecoming week is always so busy. In order to spread the word, boxes for donations were placed all around campus and the pantry worked hard to market the event as much as possible according to Freeman.

For questions or more info on the Friendship Food Pantry, contact: (937) 775-2617 or [email protected]