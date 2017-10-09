Fall flavors to help end your pumpkin addiction

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If asked to quickly think of the first fall flavor that comes to mind, most will immediately say “pumpkin” or “pumpkin spice.” There are so many more flavors that people miss out on in the pumpkin-rush.

Tim Horton’s began selling pumpkin spice iced capps, Timbits, muffins, and donuts – even McDonalds has a pumpkin spice latte. While Starbuck’s most popular fall drinks is surely the pumpkin spice latte (PSL), the good news is they have more options.

Head to Starbucks to try a salted caramel mocha, or if you’re in the mood for a quick treat, try their caramelized apple loaf cake. For those still craving pumpkin, they have pumpkin scones and pumpkin cream cheese muffins, but don’t be afraid to branch.

Psychology major Abby Shoop said her favorite fall flavor is cinnamon, “because it makes me think of the holidays with my family and how beautiful fall is.”

“My favorite fall drink is the salted caramel mocha latte at Starbucks even though it doesn’t have cinnamon in it,” Shoop said.

Other popular fall flavors include ginger, apple, maple and hazelnut. A glass of warm apple cider on a cool fall day a very popular fall treat. It can be perfectly sweetened with cinnamon, fruited-up with cranberries and so much more according to your favorite recipe.

Ginger is sprinkled over different deserts and even main dishes is a treat, and even has health benefits. Ginger can be added to marinate steak, flavor different types of fish, and add a kick to your favorite vegetable dish.

Maple, not only a great addition to breakfast meals, can be used to sweeten nearly anything. It can be a great marinade for different meats, a new flavor for desserts and is also a popular fall cocktail addition.

Hazelnut is often used to flavor coffee, but is a popular choice in fall baking. It is an additive to many creme brulee, muffins, pies and even roasted and topped on pasta.

Pumpkin doesn’t have to run the fall season, try something new this year – if you hate it, pumpkin will still be there.