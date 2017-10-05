Wright State University

The Guardian

Tackling time management on the weekend while living on campus

Savannah-Rae Jackson, Contributing Writer
October 5, 2017
Filed under Top Stories, Wright Life

Being on campus for the weekend can be eventful, especially with the events the RCA plans almost every week. Sleeping in and not having to commit to a tedious time schedule for two days is euphoria for a college student.

Although being away from home can be liberating, there comes a time when being on campus has it’s obstacles, especially with managing time. When classes are over, having extra time is extremely relieving, but there are ways to use that time poorly. It can be challenging to find an equilibrium as a college student, especially when living on campus confined in the dorm/apartment room. Fortunately, there are ways to overcome those challenges.

Trying to enjoy that favorite Netflix series can be distracting when there is an assignment looming in the back of your mind. Finding distractions is an unproductive strategy that many fall victims to.

Scheduling your day, even on the weekends is a helpful strategy that will alleviate the stress that comes with procrastination. Making mental notes are reliable to an extent, so creating a physical to-do list is the most helpful because it is tangible. At the end of the week, creating a list of all assignments that are due, and designating a specific time to work on them is crucial to keep as the weekend progresses.

However, there is a such thing as working too hard. This is where creating an organized schedule becomes beneficial. Rewarding yourself after long hours of studying is a necessity to keeping a healthy mind. Calculating the amount of leisure time is dependent on the amount of time spent studying. This is why time management is extremely important. Sometimes taking a break and returning to that assignment later will help with comprehension.

With only a month into the semester, there is still much time to catch up and increase your levels of productivity. Time management is a skill that has to be mastered for any field of study or occupation, and mastering it now will benefit you without a doubt.

