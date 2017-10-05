Amigos Latinos raise funds for Puerto Rico after hurricane

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Amigos Latinos Student Association is raising money for hurricane relief from Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico Wednesday, Sept. 20. The fundraiser brought in about $500 the first two days, and donations other than money are encouraged and accepted.

One of the students running the fundraising was Juan Maldonado, a student from Puerto Rico, who has lived in Ohio for a year. Maldonado is a biomedical engineering major pursuing his master’s degree, and works in the Office of Latino Affairs (OLA).

Maldonado was fortunate to hear from his family in Puerto Rico to know they are okay, although others still have not heard from their families. Almost everyone in OLA has family over there, according to Maldonado.

Both Maldonado’s family and the news informs him there is no power or water, and supplies such as gas, food and medicine are running low. The streets are blocked from fallen trees and electrical poles. Some people have lost everything and have nowhere to go because everything is closed or blocked.

“We need to be doing something right now,” Maldonado said, even though efforts to aid Puerto Rico are limited right now.

An assessment period is in progress for the extent of the damage before anyone can do anything, such as send supplies. Maldonado plans to return to Puerto Rico after the semester ends to help his family and the community, and retuning to WSU to graduate.

The Office of Latino Affairs is accepting donations of supplies including food, water and clothes.