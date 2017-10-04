WSU Mini University daycare center an asset for parents on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State has it’s own daycare called “Mini University” for parents on campus. Being a parent and trying to get through college can be a difficult task for many.

The Mini U offers financial assistance for student parents in need. “Mini University’s Kindergarten Prep Scholarships offer tuition-free Pre-K to families who qualify. If your child is 4 years old, you may be eligible for free part-time Preschool at our Dayton locations,” according to their website.

Founded in 1987, The Wright State University Child Development Center provides care and education to children 6 weeks to 12 years.

Mini U offers summer camp for school age children, which provides field trips each week, where meals are provided. These extra field trip come at no additional cost to parents.

Shannon Lindsay left WSU a little over a year ago when she had her first daughter. Although she will be back, she said she had no idea that WSU had a daycare program.

“I would absolutely utilize this program if my daughter was old enough and met any other requirements necessary,” Lindsay said. “The hardest part of going to school while having a child would be being away from my daughter. It is hard balancing my studies with family life. My daughter has a hard time not having my full attention when I’m either studying or doing homework.”

Lindsay currently has a family support system, her mother, sister and grandmother to watch her daughter when needed.

“Although I know that completing my studies is the most important thing for me and my family, it is hard being away from the human that gives my life purpose and meaning,” Lindsay said.

Aside from providing education and projects to the children, Mini U even has a library where children are able to pick out a book and take it home with them.

Mini U is open Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Mini U, call (937) 775-4070.