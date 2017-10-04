Perks of being a residential student

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Why live on campus? One word may sum up the answer many would have to this question: convenience.

However, proximity is not the only benefiting factor to the convenience of living within walking distance of the physical campus and within the college community.

Not only do the dormitories and college apartments have many appealing features within their buildings such as fitness centers or comfortable study lounges, but campus is filled with several events to attend and activities outside of your normal school hours.

So, how does one take advantage of living within the confines of your college? There are numerous perks a residential student can benefit from throughout their college experience while living on campus.

Community is often a wonderful feature of location, and the community of Wright State University has much to offer. The Residential Community Association hosts events geared to gather those living here together to enjoy each other’s company, and become more of a family.

By attending these activities, one can become more familiar with the ‘neighbors’ around them and form friendships with people they often see in passing by. Check around your dorm or apartment for advertisements of what they have planned so you can get involved.

The Bridge Café in the second floor of Honors Hall is regularly active with open mic nights, board and video game events and other social invitations to enjoy while drinking a delicious latte or killer milkshake. Also, Raider Mart is a nice quick stop to buy groceries without having to drive off campus, and they accept meal swipes/dinning dollars.

Socially, living on campus creates easy access to other students and college friends, not only for hanging out, but also to do homework or study together.

Living on campus is an investment, so make the most of it by taking advantage of residential perks now.