Make the most of the season with these fall activities

Most college students flock to the scariest and most gruesome haunted houses they can find once the fall season is in full swing.

For those who aren’t excited by the idea of purposefully placing yourself in situations full of fear and anxiety, there are more options here in Dayton.

Tom’s Corn Maze and pumpkin farm is a Dayton favorite. While exploring the maze, you must find 12 puzzle pieces in mailboxes throughout and then head to the Victory Bridge.

At Sizemore Farms, not only can you pick your own pumpkin, but you can also go home with a bag of fresh apples. For children, there is a “Dragon Wagon” ride around the yard. Other attractions include a hayride, and fresh kettle corn and apple cider.

There is the option of the Pumpkin Fest at Adventures of the Great Miami River. You can hike or take a river trip to view the beautiful fall foliage and receive a complimentary pumpkin.

In The Great Pumpkin River Chase, attendees will float down the river and grab floating pumpkins trying to get as many as possible into their boat to win prizes. They will also be holding a pumpkin glow for attendees to carve and display jack-o-lanterns.