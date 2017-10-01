Can karaoke build self-confidence?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In September, the Residential Community Association (RCA) brought to Wright State’s campus the Live Band Karaoke.

Participants had the opportunity to choose a song and perform before the students of WSU. Live band karaoke has become extremely popular over the years as millennials are now ditching digital aesthetics and embracing live music.

Performing in front of peers is something many people struggle with, but events like these allow people to see no difference between the imaginary audience in their bathroom mirror, and the actual audience with a room full of strangers.

Freshman Lauren Onianwa took the stage that night performing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story, and expressed her preference to live band over the standard karaoke.

Freshman, Makaela White believes that depending on the audience, gaining self-confidence through live band karaoke is achievable; that night the students of WSU were “really supportive”.

In her spare time, White enjoys singing and playing guitar, which made Friday’s event a place for her to display her talent.

Onianwa said her self-confidence was boosted after her memorable performance, and is often drawn to events like these because she prefers “not to hold back and have no regrets.”

The live band karaoke was a success, as it brought people from different backgrounds and different tastes in music together for a few hours on a Friday night. The greatest reward to give yourself is to be yourself in the most authentic way possible. With the help of the RCA and the students of WSU, that reward was given to many individuals that night.