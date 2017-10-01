Wright State University

The Guardian

Can karaoke build self-confidence?

Savannah-Rae Jackson, Contributing Writer
October 1, 2017
Filed under Top Stories, Wright Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In September,  the Residential Community Association (RCA) brought to Wright State’s campus the Live Band Karaoke.

Participants had the opportunity to choose a song and perform before the students of WSU. Live band karaoke has become extremely popular over the years as millennials are now ditching digital aesthetics and embracing live music.

Performing in front of peers is something many people struggle with, but events like these allow people to see no difference between the imaginary audience in their bathroom mirror, and the actual audience with a room full of strangers.

Freshman Lauren Onianwa took the stage that night performing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story, and expressed her preference to live band over the standard karaoke.

Freshman, Makaela White believes that depending on the audience, gaining self-confidence through live band karaoke is achievable; that night the students of WSU were “really supportive”.

In her spare time, White enjoys singing and playing guitar, which made Friday’s event a place for her to display her talent.

Onianwa said her self-confidence was boosted after her memorable performance, and is often drawn to events like these because she prefers “not to hold back and have no regrets.”

The live band karaoke was a success, as it brought people from different backgrounds and different tastes in music together for a few hours on a Friday night. The greatest reward to give yourself is to be yourself in the most authentic way possible. With the help of the RCA and the students of WSU, that reward was given to many individuals that night.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Can karaoke build self-confidence?

    Arts & Entertainment

    “What’s Happened To Monday” movie review

  • Can karaoke build self-confidence?

    Arts & Entertainment

    Fashion inspiration at WSU

  • Can karaoke build self-confidence?

    Wright Life

    Raiders of Wright State: Jacquelyn Smith

  • Can karaoke build self-confidence?

    Arts & Entertainment

    “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” movie review

  • Can karaoke build self-confidence?

    Wright Life

    Black Women Striving Forward celebrate homecoming with mixer

  • Can karaoke build self-confidence?

    Arts & Entertainment

    “Will and Grace” preview

  • Can karaoke build self-confidence?

    Arts & Entertainment

    Raiders of Wright State: Lexi Bayliff

  • Can karaoke build self-confidence?

    Arts & Entertainment

    “Atypical” review

  • Can karaoke build self-confidence?

    News

    Wright State bookstore – why the markup?

  • News

    UCIE to hold international alumni event

Menu
Wright State University
Can karaoke build self-confidence?