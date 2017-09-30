Raiders of Wright State: Jacquelyn Smith

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Between juggling sports, academics and a hectic schedule, how do you find time to be a part of, and promote a student organization on campus?

That is exactly the question sophomore Jacquelyn Smith, computer science major, continues to answer every day.

Smith is a member of the service organization Engineers Without Borders, working as the personal relations officer. Promoting and attracting interest for the group carries its own unique challenges and opportunities for Smith.

The organization consists of three committees, who are in charge of projects, finance and outreach.

“I am the one who helps coordinate what events we are involved in on campus, how we are representing ourselves, creating the things that people see,” Smith said.

Despite all of the normal challenges an organization might face, Smith said one of the hardest is removing the stigma that coincides with the title.

“They immediately think that they have to be an engineer to join, but you don’t… it’s open to anybody,” she said.

For now, the organization is focused locally, but Smith hopes to see it grow past larger, even international borders.

“Honestly, I just want to see more people involved… to keep the message centered around giving back to the community,” Smith said.

Smith is currently involved in a major service project installing a rain collection unit in Trotwood.

All of the fund raised by the organization go towards projects, such as the rain collection unit, that become a lasting part of the community and of the organization.

“It’s a good group of people,” she said. “We get along well, everybody is really cool to be around, and when it comes down to it, we get the work done.”