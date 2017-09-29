Homecoming Golf Cart Parade a success

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State University’s Homecoming celebration is here, and there will be a multitude of activities to do throughout the week. On Thursday, Sept. 28 , a Golf Cart Parade was held.

This year, the theme was “Decades” Some supplies may included scissors, blue painter tape, garbage bags, construction paper and streamers.

“Students should get involved because it will be a fun way to show school spirit and there are prizes for the best golf cart,” said Stephanie Allen, applied sciences major . “It is a great way to bring together the campus community and to introduce students to all of the student organizations and departments.”

The route of the parade travelled around the inner section of campus, over the bridge, and around the residential area, concluding in parking lot 7. Afterwards, the “Let’s Get Fired Up Raiders” bonfire featured s’mores and other goodies. The prize is, of course, Bragging Wrights, and $200 in Chartwells Bucks.