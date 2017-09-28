Speakeasy Yoga to open second location

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Almost two years after Speakeasy Yoga opened in downtown Dayton, they are adding both a new location and new classes for the growing community of students they’ve acquired.

“Speakeasy is a boutique-style yoga studio located at 510 E 3rd St in Dayton, Ohio that offers power vinyasa classes in a heated 90-95 degree room that focus on linking breath and flow to allow student’s powerful practice to become a moving meditation,” Abby Hofrichter said in a press release.

Speakeasy Yoga is opening an additional 900 square foot studio around the corner from the first space

The studio typically offers heated power vinyasa classes. The new location will accommodate the “growing yoga community in Dayton with non-heated classes as well as targeted workshops for beginners, expectant mothers, yoga instructors and more,” the release stated.

The Wheelhouse location is expected to open in early 2018. The Wheelhouse building was built in 1868 and will reflect the style of the original studio, which opened in 2016 with workshops and private training.

“Our Cannery location was the perfect size to start, though I always knew in the back of my mind we would want to expand our offerings when the time was right,” said owner Tori Reynolds. “There is no place we’d rather be, so why not grow our roots deeper?”

It didn’t take long for Reynolds to realize that her studio was gaining success.

“It was after about six to eight months I realized I was going into classes and I wouldn’t know half of [the students]!,” said Reynolds. “There has been such an influx of new members consistently that sometimes it’s been a challenge for me to keep up!”

To view current schedules, pricing and instructor biographies, check out the Speakeasy Yoga website.