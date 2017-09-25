WSU 50th anniversary homecoming events

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State’s 50th anniversary homecoming week kicks off Monday, Sept. 25, offering a variety of events for students.

Tuesday, Sept. 26:

A FIFA tournament from 7 – 10 p.m. in the Student Union atrium, hosted by Campus Rec and Walmart.

Wednesday, Sept. 27:

The NAACP of WSU will host family feud from 6:30 – 9 p.m. in the Discovery room of the Student Union. Competing teams have the opportunity to win prizes.

Thursday, Sept. 28:

The Black Women Striving Forward Mixer in the Millett Hall atrium begins at 6 p.m.

A golf cart parade will take place on the quad at 6:15 p.m., and will travel “around the inner section of campus, over the bridge, and around the residential area to lot 7,” according to Wright State’s homecoming page.

At 7 p.m. to about 10 p.m., the Let’s Get Fired Up Raider Bonfire begins in the gravel lot of the Nutter Center, while the FIFA tournament continues in the Student Union atrium.

Friday, Sept. 29:

The RCA presents Casino Night in the Student Union Market from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., followed by Black Men on the Move Homecoming Skate Night at 9:30 pm at Orbit Fun Center located on 5001 Nebraska Avenue in Huber Heights.

Saturday, Sept. 30:

Wright State’s club football team plays Ohio State from 2 p.m. to around 5 p.m. at Mulhollan Field.

At 3 p.m., the women’s soccer team will play Milwaukee at the Alumni Field.

A homecoming festival will be held in the Rinzler Parking lot at 4:30 to about 7 p.m., when the men’s soccer team plays Detroit Mercy at the Alumni Field.

For more information on homecoming events, visit the website.