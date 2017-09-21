Black Men On The Move strives for academic success by hosting study tables

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The student organization Black Men on the Move (BMOTM) will begin hosting study tables this year to encourage academic success among students. Their first study tables were held Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Pathfinder Lounge in the student union.

The next study tables will be held on the second floor of the Dunbar library. BMOTM president, Kevin Jones, confirmed the study tables will be held weekly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Jones, a sophomore political science major with a minor in policing and investigative studies, became the organization president over the summer. This year, he presides over 87 members, according to OrgSync.

BMOTM is the only non-Greek black organization to host study tables in order to help students “make an effective change on the [student] retention of the school,” according to Jones.

Thee study tables will provide academic guidance and to help students strive for success.

The organization also provides incentives for students to get good grades, such as awarding gift cards to students with the highest GPA improvement, according to Jones.

BMOTM will send out more information on their study tables and other events through OrgSync and social media; @WSUBMOTM on Twitter and Instagram.