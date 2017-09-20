Motorcycles and parking on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

If you’ve ever seen a motorcycle or similar vehicle sitting at the end of a row in a parking lot, you’ve probably wondered if they’re actually allowed to park there. The next questions are usually about whether or not motorcyclists require parking permits and how many motorcycles are typically on campus.

The truth is, students driving a motorcycle to campus are just as responsible as students driving cars to purchase a permit and park in designated spaces.

“The following policies apply to all vehicles operated on campus, including but not limited to motor vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles. Parking permits are required in all parking lots from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday,” as stated on the WSU parking policy.

When available, motorcyclists are actually allowed to park at the end of rows.

“Two- or three-wheeled motor vehicles should park in lined out corners at the end of rows, except next to handicap spaces and fire lanes,” the WSU parking policy states.

The policy continues to state that motorcycles must be parked legally, even when spaces are filled, just as a car would. This means they may not park on sidewalks, beside buildings, or on the side of the road where bicycles are often seen.

“Responsibility for locating a legal parking space resides with the vehicle operator. Lack of an available parking space is not justification for violation of parking regulations. Permit parking spaces in specific lots are not guaranteed to be available.”

It is impossible to know exactly how many motorcycles are on campus at this time.

“We do not track the number of motorcycles that are parking on campus,” Cassandra Stacy, Parking Facility Operations Supervisor said.

Surya Kotturu, a graduate student in computer engineering, rides his Suzuki Intruder to campus daily. While he has not purchased a parking permit, he admits that he has only received a ticket on campus for “50 dollars for parking beside a fire hydrant.”

While motorcyclists do have the small advantage of a few extra parking areas, they have to follow the same regulations as other commuters.

For more information on the WSU parking policy, click here.