UCIE to showcase talent from around the world

The University Center for International Education (UCIE) will be hosting a talent show on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Student Union Atrium.

During the open auditions held Sept. 13, a variety of acts and students were chosen.

“We have a very diverse group of students participating in the talent show, people from all over the world,” Catherine Hernandez, International Student Program Coordinator said. “We have a professional singer from India who has been featured in an Indian Movie both in Tamil and Hindi. We have talents from guitarist, spoken word artist, pianist, singers, and even a student who can do amazing tricks using a hoola hoop. It’s going to be amazing.”

The mission for UCIE is to act as a catalyst for international education at WSU, to build an environment for the campus to have increased opportunities to gain international understanding through learning and experience, according to the UCIE website.

This mission is exactly what Hernandez is fighting towards by putting together an event that gives involved students incredible experiences, and to bring “bring the world together.”

“It is a great environment that exposes WSU students to international talents found right here on campus. UCIE’s International Talent Show is an awesome opportunity for new international students to showcase what their talent brings to our campus community,” Hernandez said.

Admission, snacks and an international dance party are free to the public.

The top 3 acts will receive a special prize, according to the UCIE website.

To check out more on UCIE, click here.