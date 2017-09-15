The Office of Latino Affairs to merge with the Asian & Native American Center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Office of Latino Affairs will soon merge back with the Asian & Native American Center.

Before the Office Latino Affairs was an individual center prior to two years ago, it was a part of the Asian & Native American Center.

When the Office of Latino Affairs became its separate center “there was an effort to give more resources to the Latino students,” said Dr. Gary Dickstein, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs.

This merge occurred to consolidate resources due to the budget remediation.

“With the appending budget remediation processes, we looked at how we could continue to offer the same best of level services to all of our identity centers,” Dickstein said. “There was a natural connection a couple years ago, so we just reconnected groups back together again.”

Students will be able come together and interact with other students of different backgrounds.

“The benefits of students being able to interact and learn from others who are different from them will help students become more multiculturally competent people. This is really important to student success,” Dickstein said.

Steps will be taken to ensure the merge is made successfully, according to Dickstein.

“The directors of the identity and cultural centers and I are meeting on a monthly basis to talk about how, collectively, all the identities centers are doing and how they are working together to meet the need of all student identities to ensure there is a smooth transition moving forward.”