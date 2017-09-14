Best places for students to find everyday items

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students looking for the best deals while shopping for a variety of items can start right here in the Fairborn area. While it is easier to hear about places like the mall and Wal-Mart or Target, there are quality items at much lower prices.

For brand new name-brand clothing, Gabe’s (formerly Gabriel Brother’s) is one of the best options in town. Gabe’s is able to sell clothes for a discounted price because they receive items that stores can no longer sell or have been taken off of the shelves.

The only downside to this is sometimes certain items of clothing can have small stains or defects, but they are usually barely noticeable. You can find clothes with original $50+ tags for less than $10. Clothing isn’t the end though, Gabe’s also sells backpacks, electronic accessories, household decor and more.

Another option for discounted clothing is to go the used route. Most people in our area have heard of Plato’s Closet, but for anyone new, Plato’s is an incredible discovery. You can sell your old unwanted clothing for cash, and buy the clothing that others no longer wanted or needed.

Often, the clothes and accessories at Plato’s will even be brand new with original tags. Plato’s has many clearance sales throughout the year for incredible deals. While Goodwill and other thrift stores are a great option for used clothing, at Plato’s you are more likely to find up to date styles and options.

Every college student needs food. While Meijer, Walmart, Kroger and Target are usually the go-to grocery stores, there is a better option. Aldi is a store that sells food and grocery items at incredibly low prices. Aldi is a German originated store and can offer such low prices because they sell their own brand of items. From food to household items, Aldi will become your go-to stop.

If you’ve ever needed a cheap phone charger or phone accessory quickly, Five Below is exactly as it sounds. Deals here are five dollars or less and items range from phone cases, chargers, and other accessories, to clothing, books, knick knacks, makeup and more.

Book lovers should check out Half-Price Books. Both new and old books can be found for fractions of the price. Those who truly enjoy reading can gather with friends and spend hours digging through a world of stories at great deals.