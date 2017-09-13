Lock 27 opens new location in Dayton

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Lock 27 has a new location in Dayton, offering their own beer, brewed in-house and a diverse menu.

The company was founded by Steve Barnhart, who left his corporate career to start a brewery, and believes in being authentic.

“Authentically different. There are no other words that carry more weight than these at Lock 27 Brewing,” Barnhart said in a release. “Regardless of whether it’s the broad range of Lock 27 house beers, the diversity of our scratch made menu from our gastropub kitchen, or all the fun we have in our daily routine, I encourage everyone on our staff to always question conventional wisdom. Always look for new ways of doing. Always find new things to try.”

In April of last year, Lock 27 announced their second location would be located in the heart of the Water Street District in the historic Delco building. In the new location, there are two floors overlooking the public plaza at the main entrance of the Dayton Dragons’ home, Fifth Third Field.

Barnhart has a sense of pride about adding to the Dayton historic district .

“We are excited to become a part of the burgeoning Dayton marketplace, and are honored to become the first tenant in the long dormant Delco building,” Barnhart said in a release. “I am proud to see the pace of redevelopment in Dayton being enabled by Mayor Nan Whaley and the City of Dayton, and particularly excited by the development team’s vision for the Water Street District.”

Lock 27 boasts a reputation of great customer service.

“The gastropub is second to none,” said Jason Woodard, of Principal Woodard in a release. “Combined with the full-scale brewery operation, this will create a customer experience like no other in Dayton” Development.

The addition of the new Lock 27 location is also viewed as investment to the downtown area.

“I am excited that retail businesses like Lock 27 Brewing are investing in Dayton and our downtown,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said in a release.

Stop by Lock 27 for made-in-house brews and scratch made menu items from their gastropub kitchen.