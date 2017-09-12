WSU photographer Will Jones to leave after 14 years

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After 14 years, WSU photographer Will Jones, is leaving the university.

Jones is the senior photographer who specializes in producing creative photographic images that capture the full array of activities at Wright State University for use in marketing and public relations materials.

Outside of working for WSU, Jones has his own studio in the Cincinnati area, working as a commercial photographer,where he has had the success of working with clients such as Finger Hut, Smartpractice, Disney, Intel, Motorola, GCI and the Phoenix Suns.

Jones received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography at the Art Center College of Design in 1982, and later received his Master’s of Digital Photography at Savannah College of Art and Design. Jones areas of expertise include commercial and people photography.

He has also worked with a wide range of subjects such as corporate executives, sports celebrities, models, ordinary citizens, studio products and still life.

With Jones’ extensive experience in the photography field, he will be leaving this fall to do more freelance work, according to Seth Bauguess, Director of Communications.

“One of the components of my artistic journey is creating and conveying stories through image making; allowing me to communicate to the world around me,” Jones said on his LinkedIn artist statement. “It is my attempt to create insight and balance that can be visually communicated to the viewer. People are the portal that allows visual emotions and spiritual experiences to take place, while one is embarking on a journey of discovery and understanding.”

A farewell party will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Kings Table from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.