The best way to make a study playlist

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Music and studying go hand-in-hand for most students. It is likely if you glance around on campus, more than half of the students you see studying will have earbuds in or headphones on.

While it is beneficial to listen to certain music while studying, some music can cause quite a distraction.

Music with lyrics can distract the language centers in the brain when you are trying to read or write an assignment.

The best way to work around this is to find instrumental or acoustic instrumental versions of your favorite songs so you still have the music to keep you focused, but not the distraction of the words.

Listening to music keeps your brain active, while sitting in a quiet room can make you distracted by any small sound or movement. The silence also has the ability to make you feel more tired and less willing to get work done.

If even the instrumental of your favorite songs proves to be too distracting, try listening to random calming piano or orchestral tracks. This gives background noise to keep you awake, but you’re not tempted to sing along or focus on lyrics.

WSU senior Jasmine Milum likes to listen to music while studying.

“I like conscious hip hop artists because there’s more of a smooth R&B beat,” Milum said. “I prefer it because the rapping prevents me from being stuck in the song. I’m tuning it out while tuning it in somehow. I also like instrumentals.”

Milum said her number one study playlist includes her ultimate favorite artist J. Cole.

Although Milum uses music as a study accessory, not all of it helps her focus.

“I can’t listen to artists like Ariana and Katy because I will get up and start dancing,” Milum said.

