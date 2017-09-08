WSU trans* population and resources

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Currently there are a number of resources available for trans* students on campus.

The trans umbrella includes any individual who is not a part of “traditional” expectations of gender and roles in society. An example would be a non-binary individual, meaning they could identify as both a man and a woman (bigender), a different gender (genderqueer) or no gender (agender).

Director of LGBTQA Affairs Petey Peterson uses they/them/their pronouns, and is serving in their third academic year.

“From my perspective in this role, I probably interact with work with support engage with a solid 30-40 trans students,” Peterson said.

These are the students that utilize campus resources. “There’s obviously more folks who fall under the trans umbrella who never feel the need to access our resources who I may never get to meet. Maybe they aren’t out on this campus. I would say we probably have in the hundreds of trans folks on this campus, maybe even more.”

A campus wide LGBTQA+ needs assessment will be launched this year, according to Peterson. This assessment will provide concrete data needed to progress in the future.

Wright State is taking steps to make sure trans* students will have any needed services, advice and resources they can offer.

The implementation of gender inclusive housing means students can request special housing related to gender identity or sexuality. Once a student requests this form of housing, specific questions will be asked of their chosen name and pronouns, and contacted by Residential Life and Housing.

The suite style housing means there does not have to be an LGBTQA floor.

“It worked out, we have not heard any major complaints yet,” Peterson said. “We’re gonna grow that to be more efficient next fall and we’re gonna work on a similar model for returning students.”

It is more common for a negative event or action to happen at a university where the college will then implement some sort of LGBTQA resource, according to Peterson.

“I think the first step that WSU took in the right direction was committing to starting the office of LGBTQA affairs,” Peterson said. “We were founded in Jan. of 2015 and Wright State did that proactively, they did it because students organized and worked for student government and basically wrote a proposal for more space that kind of led instead to an office.”

The all gender restrooms on campus resulted from a conversation with the vice president of student affairs and the director of the student union. It was as simple as changing the sign, Peterson said.

“Instead of stick figures it shows you what’s in there so maybe if you don’t wanna go into a restroom with a urinal, you know that’s what you’re walking into and you can choose. Everyone has informed consent now.”

The use of all gender bathrooms shows commitment to diversity and inclusion at WSU, according to Peterson.

“We are probably one of the only universities in the country that has an all gender multi stall restroom. Most campuses when they have gender neutral or all gender restrooms, they are single occupancy.”

Although Wright State is making strides, improvements can still be made.

“I think we could do a lot better in finally implementing name change processes and communicating that to the campus,” Peterson said. “I would definitely love to see in every major building on campus a set of all gender multi stall restrooms, and in addition to that us doing a better job communicating needs to campus. I think the biggest gap is really around pronouns. It’s new for a lot of folks. They’ve never had to practice that or introduce themselves with pronouns, it takes a lot of education and outreach.”

For a list of resources for trans* students as well as other students who are looking to become more informed, you can go to the WSU LGBTQA website.