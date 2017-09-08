Black Student Union all-white icebreaker a success

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Black Student Union (BSU) hosted their annual ice breaker event Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Wright State University BSU was founded in the early 70’s and has been hosting the icebreaker event since the 90’s.

This year’s theme was an all-white affair, encouraging participants to wear white clothing, and the annual event was held to kick off the school year after the first week of classes. Although the BSU focuses on the African American student population, they’re inclusive to students of all races.

The BSU is one of the big eight organizations on campus offering support to other black organizations.

“We’re actually over the other black student organizations on campus. We support and promote their events to allow students to see what organizations they can get involved in,” BSU secretary, Chanell Murray, explains.

The all-white theme was “basically an idea that was thrown out there that a lot of our members agreed on. We definitely generated other themes, but we figured this is the last weekend you can wear white [a no-white-after-Labor-Day fashion rule], so why not go with an all-white party,” BSU secretary Murray said.

Most students showed up in all-white outfits, but others found ways to incorporate white into their attire, following the all-white theme. Students spent the night dancing and listening to music while socializing with peers.

“It’s the beginning of the semester and I always like to start off by having fun with my friends. While supporting the Black Student Union, I thought all-white theme was cool, that’s what brought me out,” WSU junior, Jordan Frazier, said.

The BSU hosts other events throughout the year. “I love going out to what BSU puts on. They have great events every year, I’m really excited to see what they have in store,” Frazier said.